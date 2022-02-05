Emergency meeting set to bring answers on usage of police resources

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expects today's emergency city council meeting will provide more answers on the usage of police resources in response to an ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest, as well as a motion for an independent review on actions by officials and politicians.

City council will gather for a special meeting today at 1 p.m. ET., which you can watch live on this page. Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly is also scheduled to speak to the media at noon ET.

On Friday, the chief said he doesn't have enough staff to end the protest, which has extended to day 11 in the nation's capital, and on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday Watson said requests will go to both federal and provincial governments for more officers to help out.

"We're going to require significant more police resources to bring a semblance of order to get more presence in the neighbourhoods," Watson said.

In terms of his own questions for Sloly, Watson said he plans to ask when residents can expect to see the increased police presence.

Watson says he also knows a motion is coming forward to council for "a full, independent, comprehensive review" of the decisions and actions by various levels of government and the city, including the police force, in response to the ongoing demonstration.

That post-mortem review will be completed once the situation downtown is resolved, he said.

State of emergency: What will it achieve?

Watson explained the municipal state of emergency, announced Sunday, is "mostly an administrative tool" that allows staff to "bypass procurement bylaws if we need equipment, supplies," in response to what he called an occupation of Ottawa's downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods.

That tool, he said, gives more authority to the city manager and makes staff "more nimble" to purchase whatever's needed in response to the protest, without a long series of consultations and agreements.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says a motion will be introduced at council to review decision makers' mistakes while handling the protest response. (Felix Desroches/Radio-Canada)

"It [also] sends the signal to the other two orders of government that this is a serious situation and we're going to need their continued support in terms of additional police officers," said Watson.

Over the weekend, city solicitor David White told city councillors the declaration of a state of emergency "does little" in terms of legal authority and does not give more power to Ottawa police.

In a statement, Ontario's solicitor general Sylvia Jones emphasized politicians can't direct police but discussions were ongoing "to ensure [Ottawa police] have every necessary resource they need to keep their community safe."

Ottawa caught between '2 warring factions'

When asked if the mayor will take to the streets and engage with protesters, Watson said the issue is not within his jurisdiction.

"This is a federal issue, not a municipal issue. We're caught between these two warring factions," said Watson, who added he'd meet with protest organizers about their "grievances" after the protest ends.

He also said he suggested to his federal counterparts to use a "high-profile, respected senior states person" to act as a mediator between protesters and decision makers, and to mediate a solution to resolve this stalemate.

"There seems to be little movement on either part," he said. "I'm not going to condone their activities by showing up and having a chit-chat with them. I want them to leave."