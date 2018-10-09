Skip to Main Content
Why is Watson missing a key debate?
Updated

Why is Watson missing a key debate?

Is Jim Watson skipping a mayoral candidates debate organized by more than 40 community associations to attend a $250-per-person fundraiser for his re-election campaign at upscale Elgin Street eatery Beckta Dining & Wine?

$250-a-head fundraiser for Watson's re-election campaign takes place same evening

Joanne Chianello · CBC News ·
Incumbent mayor Jim Watson is missing a debate sponsored by more than 40 community associations. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Is Jim Watson skipping a mayoral candidates debate organized by more than 40 community associations to attend a $250-per-person fundraiser for his re-election campaign at upscale Elgin Street eatery Beckta Dining & Wine?

Tickets to Tuesday's fundraiser are available on Watson's campaign website. The "suggested contribution" is $250 per person for the fundraiser, which includes refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Considering the debate is set to begin at 7 p.m., it could be tricky for Watson to make both events.

It's unclear if Watson has a commitment following his fundraiser. Three separate requests sent to Watson's campaign communications manager starting Tuesday morning for more details about the mayor's conflict remained unanswered. CBC also asked Watson on Twitter which of his events conflicted with the debate, but he has not responded.

When CBC mentioned on Twitter on Monday that he was unable to attend the debate, Watson suggested that he was busy due to his full-time job as mayor.

Watson later tweeted that he was attending the Carlingwood Community Association's annual general meeting.

Officials with the Federation of Citizens' Associations (FCA) of Ottawa said they sent Watson's team four possible dates for the debate back in August. They said they never heard back from the mayor's campaign team, so chose Oct. 9 for the event.

Not all 12 mayoral candidates have attended all debates. Clive Doucet, for example, skipped a debate on business and tourism put on by the Ottawa Board of Trade last month.

However Watson has come under the heaviest fire, particularly on social media, for missing one debate on environmental issues and another on gender-based issues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us