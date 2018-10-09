Why is Watson missing a key debate?

Is Jim Watson skipping a mayoral candidates debate organized by more than 40 community associations to attend a $250-per-person fundraiser for his re-election campaign at upscale Elgin Street eatery Beckta Dining & Wine?

Tickets to Tuesday's fundraiser are available on Watson's campaign website. The "suggested contribution" is $250 per person for the fundraiser, which includes refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Considering the debate is set to begin at 7 p.m., it could be tricky for Watson to make both events.

It's unclear if Watson has a commitment following his fundraiser. Three separate requests sent to Watson's campaign communications manager starting Tuesday morning for more details about the mayor's conflict remained unanswered. CBC also asked Watson on Twitter which of his events conflicted with the debate, but he has not responded.

When CBC mentioned on Twitter on Monday that he was unable to attend the debate, Watson suggested that he was busy due to his full-time job as mayor.

I wish there were more hours in a day but as you know I also have a full time job! I'm sure you have also tweeted about those candidates who were not able to attend the Ottawa Tourism - Board of Trade last week? —@JimWatsonOttawa

Watson later tweeted that he was attending the Carlingwood Community Association's annual general meeting.

Very pleased to attend and speak at the AGM of the Carlingwood Community Association with <a href="https://twitter.com/Go_Taylor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Go_Taylor</a> Lots of important issues on the agenda including LRT and Byron Linear Park; crossing guards; traffic enforcement <a href="https://t.co/jVT6eot92a">pic.twitter.com/jVT6eot92a</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa

Officials with the Federation of Citizens' Associations (FCA) of Ottawa said they sent Watson's team four possible dates for the debate back in August. They said they never heard back from the mayor's campaign team, so chose Oct. 9 for the event.

Not all 12 mayoral candidates have attended all debates. Clive Doucet, for example, skipped a debate on business and tourism put on by the Ottawa Board of Trade last month.

However Watson has come under the heaviest fire, particularly on social media, for missing one debate on environmental issues and another on gender-based issues.