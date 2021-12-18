Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tests positive for COVID-19

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for eight days.

On Monday, Watson announced on social media he would be self-isolating after a staff member was in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

The mayor's first test came back negative and he said he'd continue to work from home and monitor symptoms for five days. He then tweeted on Saturday that a follow-up test showed he was positive.

Unfortunately, my follow up COVID-19 test came back positive and I will remain in isolation for the next eight days. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and don’t have any symptoms. Please follow all <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaHealth</a> guidelines, limit your contacts, and get your vaccine as soon as you can. —@JimWatsonOttawa

"Thankfully, I am feeling OK and don't have any symptoms," Watson tweeted, asking Ottawans to limit contacts, get vaccinated and follow Ottawa Public Health guidelines.