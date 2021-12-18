Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tests positive for COVID-19

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for eight days.

Watson already working from home after staffer was in close contact with positive case

On Saturday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

On Monday, Watson announced on social media he would be self-isolating after a staff member was in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

The mayor's first test came back negative and he said he'd continue to work from home and monitor symptoms for five days. He then tweeted on Saturday that a follow-up test showed he was positive. 

"Thankfully, I am feeling  OK and don't have any symptoms," Watson tweeted, asking Ottawans to limit contacts, get vaccinated and follow Ottawa Public Health guidelines.  

