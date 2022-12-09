Watson apologizes, takes 'full responsibility' for LRT 'shortcomings'

Ottawa's former mayor says he takes full responsibility for the city's widely criticized Confederation Line project.

In a public statement issued Friday afternoon — following a "long-planned" post-mayoral vacation — Jim Watson said the system the city purchased did not meet expectations.

"For that I apologize wholeheartedly to the residents of Ottawa and to our transit users in particular," Watson wrote.

In his damning 664-page report, Justice William Hourigan slammed Watson and former city manager Steve Kanellakos for withholding information about the final testing phase of the project's first stage from the rest of council.

"This conduct irreparably compromised the legal oversight ability of council and raises serious concerns about whether the City of Ottawa can properly complete significant infrastructure projects," the inquiry commissioner wrote.

In his statement, Watson thanked Hourigan for his report's recommendations, but maintained that council made the "right decision" in approving Stage 1 of the light-rail transit project "given the long-term transit, economic and environmental benefits."

"While there were many challenges that followed the launch of the system, LRT has been running well since March of this year," wrote Watson in his statement.

Read Watson's full statement below

Since Hourigan's report, current and former city officials have lambasted senior staff involved in LRT decisions, many whom, including Watson and Kanellakos, are no longer in their roles.