Watson cancels photo op appearance after complaints of rule breaking

Mayor Jim Watson cancelled his appearance at a city photo op after the city clerk received calls asking if the event was against election rules.

Incumbent candidates are forbidden from using taxpayer resources to help their re-election campaigns.

The mayor's appearance was cancelled less than half an hour before the event Friday afternoon, but the issue began earlier this week.

Watson announced his environmental platform, which features a promise to pilot electric buses, on Wednesday through an emailed statement.

"We've seen the number of electric bus options skyrocket in the last little while," Watson told reporters on Thursday.

He said there are concerns about the distances the buses have to travel because of Ottawa's geography but "the least we can do is kick the tires and try it out."

Jim Watson released his environmental platform on Wednesday. Among the commitments is to test electric buses as a potential replacement for diesel in Ottawa's public transit fleet. 0:31

Later that day, city staff sent out a press release announcing the mayor would be taking part in an "electric bus demonstration," complete with a photo and interview opportunity.

City solicitor Rick O'Connor received a complaint and several inquiries from the media which he "found had merit."

He directed his staff to advise the mayor's office to take certain measures to make sure the event doesn't break the city's blackout rules.

Less than half an hour before the event, city staff sent out a new press release for the event that scrapped any mention of the mayor — but did not explain the change.

Watson cancelled his appearance to avoid any perceived conflict, according to an email from the mayor's spokesperson Mathieu Gravel.

The mayor intends on dropping by the OC Transpo garage to see the bus at some point next week, privately.