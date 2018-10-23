When in doubt, mind the spout: Tornado-like funnels seen in eastern Ontario

People living in Prince Edward County in eastern Ontario were amazed — and in some cases alarmed — to see what looked like a row of tornadoes in the sky Tuesday afternoon.

Funnel Cloud in Wellington, Ont <a href="https://t.co/rywEZwbfnt">pic.twitter.com/rywEZwbfnt</a> —@Theweedwomen

Tornadoes in Prince Edward County half hour ago. I saw these from Loyalist Auto Body parking lot when they were over Westlake. I think you correct in calling us the new tornado alley. <a href="https://t.co/CdMfl5rHUy">pic.twitter.com/CdMfl5rHUy</a> —@EmpireChris1

In fact, what they saw were waterspouts.

These ones were relatively harmless, according to Environment Canada. But that's not always the case.

2 types

Waterspouts are fairly common from late August to October, when lake water is at its warmest, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng.

The type spotted on Tuesday are relatively small and short-lived, and are caused when warm water meets cold air, causing a swirling mixture of the two to rise.

The second type of waterspout descends from the clouds to the water during a strong thunderstorm, and is similar to a tornado.

Those are the ones that can cause serious damage, Cheng said.

What to do

Cheng said people should take both types of waterspout seriously.

The bottom-up kind can still whip up some wind, though the top-down variety has much more potential for destruction and usually comes with lightning, strong winds and other characteristics of a thunderstorm.

Because it might not be obvious which kind you're looking at, it's best to be cautious.

The U.S. government's National Ocean Service recommends boaters move at a 90-degree angle to the waterspout's path to avoid it.

Environment Canada's marine forecasts mention when conditions are favourable for waterspouts over large bodies of water such as the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes, as well as oceans.