Arrest made in connection to Gatineau River hit and run

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man from Orléans in connection with a hit and run on the Gatineau River that left an Ottawa woman with life-threatening injuries.

On July 1, 26-year-old Casey Delaney was struck by a personal watercraft near Bouchette, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Gatineau, while she and several other people were floating down the river on a large inflatable party island.

According to Sûreté du Québec, two people in personal watercrafts approached the group and a couple of people on the party island climbed aboard the watercraft as passengers.

One of the drivers did a manoeuvre to splash the group still floating on the water. During a second attempt, the vehicle struck the woman, police said. He fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Delaney was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, and was later put in a medically induced coma.

The man, 43, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, fleeing the scene of a crime and criminal negligence.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.