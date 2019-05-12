Water levels along Ottawa River expected to peak in several areas Sunday

Water levels in some areas along the Ottawa River are expected to peak by the end of the weekend.

The City of Ottawa said that water levels are continuing to rise in Constance Bay, Britannia and Cumberland, and are expected to peak Sunday or Monday to levels just below that reached in an earlier peak this year.

Ottawa remains under a state of emergency, and residents are being asked to leave their sandbag walls up and remain on alert this weekend.

Water levels rose also between two to six centimetres in various areas of Gatineau over the last 24 hours, the City of Gatineau reported early Sunday morning.

Further down the river, from the Hull Marina to Hawkesbury, the levels are expected to peak on Monday.

Rain impacts water levels

Recent rains and reservoirs in the northern stretches of the watershed are increasing the volume of water in the river. Those reservoirs are full and can no longer hold back water, which they did earlier in the spring.

After weeks of rising waters, devastating floods surged through parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area, forcing hundreds of people from their homes.

Many residents in Pontiac Que., where most of the evacuations took place on April 29, were able to return home last weekend. Several residents have not been able to return yet after their homes were severely damaged.

Ottawa River levels near Pembroke, Ont., broke a nearly 60-year-old record Saturday, reaching a height of 113.68 metres — one centimetre higher than the previous record set in 1960.

Almost 150 Canadian soldiers are helping in hard-hit areas northwest of Ottawa, including the townships of Laurentian Valley and Whitewater Region.

More than 100 Canadian Armed Forces members were in Pembroke on Saturday to protect critical infrastructure and support residents as floodwaters peaked.