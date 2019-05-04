Water levels continue to recede along Ottawa River

The City of Ottawa is asking volunteers to take a break during this warm, dry weekend as flood waters continue to drop.

Since last week, residents in the Ottawa-Gatineau area have been battling destructive floods that damaged homes and businesses across the region.

After weeks of rising waters, the Ottawa River finally peaked Thursday, and the Ottawa River Regulation and Planning Board said levels are not expected increase — and have begun to decline in many areas.

As of early Saturday morning, the City of Gatineau reported that water levels in five hydrometric stations have receded by about 10 centimetres in the last 24 hours and 20 centimetres in the past 48 hours.

Despite receding waters, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority is maintaining its flood warning but noted that levels are expected to decline over the next two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

The agency also stated Friday that water levels have already receded in Constance Bay, Britannia and afCumberland, as well as in Clarence-Rockland and Alfred and Plantagenet.

Residents are asked to keep their sandbags in place for least the next two weeks.

Emergency measures lifted

Some of the emergency measures put in place to deal with the major flooding are being lifted.

The City of Ottawa is asking volunteers to take a break this weekend after several days of sandbagging and emergency response.

The city said volunteers will be needed again soon to help flood victims deal with the flood's aftermath.