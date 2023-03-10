Police seek water heaters stolen prior to Orléans explosion

Ottawa police are searching for two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Feb. 13 Orléans explosion.

The stolen water heaters could have been damaged in the theft and may pose a danger to residents if they've been installed in new homes, police warned in a news release Friday.

Police did not say whether the heaters were purchased from the accused thief, or from another party. Police said they believe whoever currently owns the appliances may not be aware they were stolen.

The tankless water heaters are model number RU 160-182106 from the company Rinnai, police said, and the serial numbers of the stolen and potentially damaged units are 21PE.BA-095999 and 21PE.BA-096017.

The water heaters were allegedly removed by the man accused of causing last month's explosion at an Orléans housing construction site, according to court documents.

The man, Kody Crosby, allegedly broke into two homes and removed the water heaters but left the natural gas supply open.

Police have announced a long list of charges against Crosby for the alleged actions, including arson and criminal negligence.