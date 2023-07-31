4 dead in 4 days after separate water incidents in Ottawa Valley

Four people died in four separate incidents on the water in the Ottawa Valley from Thursday to Sunday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The first incident happened Thursday night on Brule Lake, about 185 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

A fishing vessel capsized with four people on board at about 8 p.m. None of them were wearing life-jackets, but three of the four managed to swim to shore, OPP said.

The body of the fourth person, a 51-year-old from Durham Region, was found by the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit the following night.

The second incident happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, when OPP were notified about an unoccupied boat going in circles on the Ottawa River just west of Deep River.

The body of a 66-year-old who had been operating the boat was found and recovered the following day.

The third incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday on Dam Lake in Madawaska Valley, Ont., about 180 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

An 18-year-old was found unresponsive in shallow water, and was pronounced dead despite CPR performed by bystanders and paramedics, OPP said.

Foul play not suspected, investigations ongoing

The most recent incident happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday, when a vessel struck a kayak on Little Cranberry Lake, about 40 kilometres northeast of downtown Kingston, Ont.

The kayaker, a 45-year-old from Kawartha Lakes, was critically injured. They were also pronounced dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts, OPP said.

The identities of those who died have not been released.

Foul play is not suspected in any of the incidents, and investigations are ongoing, OPP said.