A police funeral will take place today in Ottawa Thursday for Sgt. Eric Mueller, the Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot to death last week while responding to a call in Bourget, Ont.

CBC News will livestream the procession and the funeral in the player above starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The funeral for Mueller, 42, is slated to get underway at 11 a.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre, the arena in suburban Kanata where the Ottawa Senators normally play.

The private ceremony will be attended by Mueller's family, guests, and members of the OPP and other police and emergency services. Ontario Premier Doug Ford will also be in attendance.

OPP officers at the scene of the Laval Street shooting in the community of Bourget east of Ottawa on May 11, 2023. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Mueller and two of his colleagues at the Russell County OPP detachment were called to a home on Laval Street in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa, early on the morning of May 11 after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

All three were shot within minutes of arriving. They were taken to hospital in Ottawa, where Mueller died of his injuries.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique later described the attack on the three officers as an "ambush."

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A hearse carrying the body of Sgt. Eric Mueller arrives in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Two days earlier, Mueller was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance with two other OPP officers in the nearby community of Bourget. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Prior to today's funeral, a procession will carry Mueller's body from a funeral home in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., to the Canadian Tire Centre.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. but could potentially change.

Road closures will be in place around the arena starting early Thursday morning.