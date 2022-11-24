Trustees with Ottawa's largest school board postponed a vote on whether to mandate masks in schools following a dramatic special meeting Tuesday night where security and police removed some people for disruptive behaviour. The meeting continues tonight.

Ottawa's English public school board is set to continue a discussion Thursday evening on a motion to bring back a mask mandate for students.

Watch the meeting starting at 6 p.m. ET in the player above

Trustees with the board postponed the vote Tuesday night following a dramatic special meeting during which security and police removed some people for disruptive behaviour.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) board chair Lyra Evans repeatedly chastised parents and other members of the public for inappropriate screaming and cheering throughout the evening.

Twice, Evans called abrupt breaks during which security and police escorted people out.

New trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth introduced the motion Tuesday for masks to be required during all activities except for when students take part in music and other performing arts or sports where they can't be worn.

The rule would also not apply during lunch or snack breaks.

The motion points to a recent rise in COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and struggles at area ICUs and CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, to keep up.

It also references strong recommendations from local public health officials and Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, to wear a mask indoors.