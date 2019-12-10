Artist's menu project a fond tribute to the Chinese cuisine that built a community

If it's a takeout restaurant menu from a traditional Chinese eatery within 150 kilometres of Ottawa, chances are Don Kwan has a copy, and a plan to incorporate it into his latest art project.

The Ottawa artist and restaurateur has been collecting the menus for years, some donated by other restaurant owners, others discovered by friends during dumpster-diving excursions.

Kwan combines the menus with family photos from his own business, Shanghai Restaurant, and turns the collages into clothing.

Don Kwan shows off a shirt made of old Chinese restaurant menus, part of his Invisible Identities series. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

"For me, it's very personal because in the past five years I've seen mom and pop shops that were friends of ours close their restaurants. Maybe the family wants to retire or all sorts of reasons. So I saw this link to that history disappearing, and I really wanted to capture that in this series."

Kwan calls the project Invisible Identities, a nod to the fact that waiters — once a common job for Chinese immigrants — tended to fade into the background. Kwan feels their stories need to be told.

"I'm a third-generation Canadian. My grandfather paid the head tax to arrive in Canada. I always knew, growing up there was a lot of anti-Chinese laws and legislation, but that generation, they never really talked about it or delved into those stories. There's a lot of trauma and shame and humiliation."

Don Kwan modelled his artwork vest (left) on the kinds of vests his father and grandfather wore to keep warm and look professional as waiters in Ottawa's early Chinese restaurants. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

'As Canadian as maple syrup'

One item from the line, a vest, has been acquired by the City Hall Art Gallery, and will go on display Thursday. There will be an event to mark the exhibition's opening in the evening.

Kwan modelled the vest on the style his father and grandfather wore on the job. The vests were built for warmth, but also had to look like a uniform.

Among the restaurants represented in Kwan's art project is the now-shuttered Wong's Palace. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

Kwan's grandparents and parents opened Shanghai Restaurant on Somerset Street in 1971. After his father's stroke in 1994, he and his seven siblings took over.

The menus Kwan has collected capture the unique flavours served in those early Chinese eateries.

Kwan's vest includes a portrait of his parents taken when they got married. His mother, Nancy, recently died. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

"It was lunch platters and chop suey and egg rolls. For me, it's as Canadian as maple syrup. Early Chinese-Canadian settlers created a whole genre of food that was inspired by the tastes of China, but using ingredients that they couldn't access other than the Canadian ingredients."

He said he's heard the criticism about the inauthenticity of menu items like chow mein and sweet and sour pork. His menu-based art is a way to reclaim that important part of Canada's culinary history.

"I've transformed that shame into pride because I understand the struggles those early Chinese immigrants went through to kind of create a genre of food that helped them support their families. You know, they created an entire community around it."

Kwan's granfather and parents started the Shanghai restaurant, one of the first Chinese restaurants on Somerset Street, in 1971. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

Recording this history is especially important as Ottawa's Chinatown undergoes a transformation. Kwan has noticed new Chinese restaurants opening in other parts of the city, and restaurants from other cultures arriving on Somerset. "Now, Chinatown's tagline is: a multicultural village with an Asian flair," he noted.

In this photo, now sewn into a vest, Kwan's grandfather, right, serves then prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau at the family's restaurant. (Susannah Heath-Eves)

Kwan's especially fond of one of the menus, from the now-shuttered Wong's Palace, which bears the remains of someone's dinner on it.