Ottawa doctor pens nursery rhyme to teach proper handwashing

An Ottawa doctor has turned to song to teach kids — and adults, for that matter — how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of germs.

Dr. Nisha Thampi, an infectious disease researcher at CHEO, the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, created a video set to the tune of Frère Jacques and featuring the six-step handwashing method recommended by the World Health Organization.

The lyrics to her 25-second rendition are featured in the December issue of The BMJ, or British Medical Journal.

Thampi's video includes such often-overlooked steps as "wash the back," "twirl the tips around" and "thumb attack," which pays special attention to the first digit.

Watch the handwashing video below, or here:

Six steps to handwashing, sung to the tune of Frère Jacques or Brother John:

Scrub your palms.

Between the fingers.

Wash the back, wash the back.

Twirl the tips around.

Scrub them upside down.

Thumb attack, thumb attack.

Thampi's aim is to help people develop hand hygiene muscle memory, correct bad habits and make public health gains, starting with kids, CHEO says.

Proper handwashing can reduce the transmission of colds by up to 21 per cent; it can cut school absenteeism due to stomach illness by as much as 57 per cent; and it can reduce diarrhea cases by up to 40 per cent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Canadian Paediatric Society also recommends regular handwashing, especially before preparing or eating food and after using the toilet, wiping or blowing your nose, cleaning the house or handling pets.