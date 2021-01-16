Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Slow down, warns OPP, as snow falls over much of eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they've been kept busy by a steady stream of minor traffic accidents as heavy snow falls over the region.

Roads not 'even close to ideal conditions,’ says police spokesperson

CBC News ·
A pedestrian passes the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa during a particularly snowy day in 2020. On Saturday, the OPP's Bill Dickson said people who need to travel should go slow and make sure their lights are visible. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

"We're just encouraging people as we always do, whenever we have a snow event, you know — see snow, go slow," said Bill Dickson, spokesperson for the OPP. 

"I mean our traffic is hopefully very light anyway because people are being encouraged to stay at home." 

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Ottawa area, as well for Maniwaki, Que.  

According to Ian Black, climatologist for CBC News Ottawa, the city could see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. 

Eight centimetres of snow was already on the ground by 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Black said. 

The temperature will remain steady around 0 C for much of the day.  

Overnight parking ban planned for Ottawa

Ottawa will also enforce an overnight parking ban between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday, allowing crews to clean city streets unimpeded.

Those hours could be extended if additional time is needed. 

Other parts of eastern Ontario, like Pembroke, can expect light precipitation, with heavy snow mixed in, according to Environment Canada. 

Kingston, Ont., will see grey clouds overhead, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle in the forecast. 

Dickson said officers responded to a number of tractor-trailer collisions Saturday but none that led to injuries. 

He said if people do need to travel, they should drive carefully and ensure their vehicle is cleared off, including head and brake lights. 

"In terms of speed limits, remember, those speed limits that are posted out there are for ideal conditions," he said. 

"Today is by no means even close to ideal conditions."

Pedestrians take a stroll down Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 16, 2021. Between 15 and 20 centimetres are expected to fall over the city between Saturday and Sunday morning. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)
