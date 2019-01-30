Skip to Main Content
The warmest Ottawa of all the Ottawas

Want to feel better about the winter chill currently gripping Ottawa? Check out all the other Ottawas right now.

Think it's cold in this Ottawa? Check out the one in Minnesota

Think it's cold in Ottawa, Ont.? It's positively arctic in Ottawa, Minn. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

January has been snowy in Ottawa.

It has been cold in Ottawa.

But maybe, just maybe, we're looking at this the wrong way.

Maybe instead of comparing ourselves to far-flung capitals with similarly chilly climates, we should see how Ottawa stacks up against Ottawa. The one in Kansas. Or the one in Ohio. The list goes on.

Here's a snapshot of the weather here in Ottawa, Ont., on Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. EST.

(Weather Network)

It just so happens that a large swath of the United States is currently in the grips of an arctic air mass that's making our weather look positively balmy to the folks down in Ottawa, Minn., where it was –32 C at 9:25 CST.

(Weather Network)

Things weren't much warmer over in Ottawa, Ill., population 18,180.

(Weather Network)

It was a few degrees warmer in the village of Ottawa, Ohio.

(Weather Network)

And down in Ottawa, Kan., it was only –17 C, still colder than Canada's capital, 2,000 kilometres to the northeast.

(Weather Network)

There. Do you feel better now, Ottawa? Ottawa, Ont., that is.

