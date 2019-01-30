The warmest Ottawa of all the Ottawas
Think it's cold in this Ottawa? Check out the one in Minnesota
January has been snowy in Ottawa.
It’s official. With 8cm of snow already, this is the snowiest January at the Ottawa airport on record. We’ve seen 97.4cm, beating 93cm back in 1999. Snow tapers to flurries this am. -18° now (w/c -30). Wind E to 40+ turns SW 20-40. High -4. ⛅️Wed & -14°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/79xfUaVn8M">pic.twitter.com/79xfUaVn8M</a>—@BlacksWeather
It has been cold in Ottawa.
Ottawa freezes its way to coldest capital city in the world <a href="https://t.co/YGVMYhDBKM">https://t.co/YGVMYhDBKM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/qe9ooeyb4V">pic.twitter.com/qe9ooeyb4V</a>—@CBCOttawa
