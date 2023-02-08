Warm weather dampens Winterlude, keeps Rideau Canal closed this weekend

Winterlude 2023 has thus far been marked by the steady drip of melting ice, as many of its iconic sculptures are quickly turning to puddles less than halfway through the festival.

Outside of an extreme cold snap last week, winter in Ottawa has been uncharacteristically warm this year.

Environment Canada forecasts daily highs above 0 C in the capital for most of the next week, and the National Capital Commission said Wednesday that the Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed for at least another weekend.

Here are some images from a warm Winterlude in downtown Ottawa: