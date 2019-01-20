Make your own warm winter panzanella

There's something special about making a meal from your favourite cookbook.

But Chef Tanya Skeates thinks it can be topped by joining other people, so she decided to create the Feast Family Cookbook Club.

Customers join her and a group of other home chefs to recreate a meal from an iconic cookbook.

For their first dinner club on Friday, Skeates and her club prepared buttermilk roast chicken from Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, the cookbook by TV chef Samin Nosrat.

Skeates, a former restaurant owner, now runs The Natural Chef, a culinary cooking school and consultancy.

"These are books that I've been curious about for a long time and I don't always end up reading a whole cookbook or doing a lot of recipes from a whole cookbook. So I thought it would be just a really cool way just to get different people at a table and connecting that way," she told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

The dinner club will be working with recipes from books written by the likes of Yotam Ottolenghi, Nik Sharma and Jasmine Hemsley.

Ingredients for the panzanella salad, the recipe for which comes from Samin Nosrat's cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. The recipe was part of a meal made at chef Tanya Skeates's first Feast Family Cookbook Club. (Tanya Skeates)

Winter roasted radicchio and roquefort panzanella salad, from Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Ingredients:

2 heads of radicchio.

Extra-virgin olive oil.

2 medium yellow onions, peeled.

4 cups torn croutons (recipe below)

Double batch of brown butter vinaigrette (recipe below)

1/4 cup parsley leaves, loosely packed.

1 cup toasted walnuts.

Black pepper.

4 oz. Roquefort cheese.

Red wine vinegar as needed.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425. Half each head of radicchio through the root end, cut each half into quarters and drizzle generously with olive oil to coat. Handling the radicchio pieces carefully, spread them out in a single layer on a baking sheet, leaving space between each piece. Drizzle with more olive oil and season with salt. Halve the onions through the root end and cut each half into quarters for a total of 8 pieces. Drizzle generously with olive oil to coat. Handling the onion pieces carefully, spread them out in a single layer on another baking sheet, leaving space between each piece. Drizzle with more olive oil and season with salt. Place the prepared vegetables into the preheated oven and cook until tender and caramelized, about 22 minutes for the radicchio and 28 minutes for the onions. Check on the vegetables after about 12 minutes. Rotate the pans and switch their positions to make sure the vegetables brown evenly. Place half the croutons in a large bowl and toss with 1/3 cup of vinaigrette. Let sit for 10 minutes. Add the remaining croutons, radicchio, onions, parsley, walnuts and black pepper. Crumble in the cheese in big pieces. Dress with the remaining vinaigrette and taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and, if needed, a small amount of red wine vinegar. Toss and taste again. Best served at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers, covered, for up to one night. Serves 4 generously.

Torn croutons(makes 8 cups)

454 g day-old country loaf or sourdough bread.

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut the loaf into one-inch-thick slices (for more tooth-friendly croutons, remove the crusts from the bread). Cut each slice into inch wide strips. Working over a large bowl, tear each strip into inch-size pieces. Alternatively, you can just tear croutons directly off the loaf, as long as you get somewhat evenly sized pieces. Toss the croutons with olive oil to coat them evenly, then spread them out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Use a second sheet as needed to prevent crowding, which will entrap steam and keep the croutons from browning. Toast the croutons for about 18-22 minutes, checking them after the first 8 minutes. Rotate the pans, switch their oven positions, and use a metal spatula to turn and rotate the croutons so that they brown evenly. Once they begin to brown, check them every few minutes, continuing to turn and rotate. Some croutons might be done when others still need a few more minutes of baking, so remove them from the tray and let the rest finish cooking. Bake the croutons until they're golden brown and crunchy on the outside, with just a tiny bit of chew on the inside. Taste a crouton and adjust the seasoning with a light sprinkling of salt if needed. When done, let the croutons cool in a single layer on a baking sheet. Use immediately or keep in an airtight container for up to two days. To refresh stale croutons, bake for 3-4 minutes at 400 F.

Brown butter vinaigrette

Makes about 1/3 cup. You will need double this recipe for the salad.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. finely diced shallot.

1 tbsp. aged balsamic vinegar.

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar.

4 tbsp. brown butter.

Salt.

Black pepper.

Instructions: