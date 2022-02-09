Rideau Canal Skateway to temporarily close due to mild weather

The Rideau Canal Skateway will close as of 10 p.m. Wednesday due to mild weather conditions that are affecting the ice.

The National Capital Commission (NCC), which manages the skateway, said red flags will be hoisted and all of the entry points will be closed.

The skateway has been open for 27 consecutive days so far in 2022, which almost matches last year's total skating season of 29 days.

"The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface, as well as of dangerous holes that can be hidden under the snow," the NCC said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The commission says the closure will help preserve the ice so it can reopen the skateway as soon as possible.

The entire length of the skateway first opened on Jan. 14 this year.

The NCC has said its general standards for opening a stretch of the canal are an ice thickness of 30 centimetres, which takes about 10 to 14 days of temperatures in the –10 C to –20 C range.