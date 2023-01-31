Ottawa faces 1st cold snap this week

As the national capital is poised to experience its first cold snap of winter, Ottawa Public Health has compiled a list of places people can go to warm up.

An interactive map on the city's website lists locations that are open to anyone. They include libraries, community centres, day programs and community meal locations.

The city says the list is not exhaustive as it doesn't include programs offering services to specific groups, food banks or shelters. For information on those programs, the city suggests calling 211.

Public health officials warn that cold temperatures paired with winds can lead to severe injuries and even death.

"Frostbite injuries can lead to amputations. Hypothermia, the most serious of cold weather complications, can lead to brain damage and then death."

After a milder winter so far, the region is expected to experience colder temperatures starting Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Ottawa is expecting a drop of 20 degrees from Wednesday night's low of –8 C to Thursday night's low of –28 C. Friday night's low is forecast to be even lower at –31 C.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for western Quebec warning of an Arctic air mass paired with snow squalls. The vigorous cold front will cause temperatures to drop dramatically in a few hours.

How to stay warm

Ottawa Public Health says more than 80 people die each year from over-exposure to the cold.

It says the elderly, children, infants, people experiencing homelessness, newcomers to Canada, outdoor workers and sport enthusiasts are the most vulnerable.

Officials suggest wearing clothes in layers to reduce cold-weather risks. The inner layer closest to the skin should be "wicking," the middle layer should be insulating to prevent loss of body heat and the outer layer should be "windbreaking."

Warm waterproof boots should be large enough to allow for an extra layer of socks, while a neck warmer will protect the chin, lips and cheeks, which they say are all extremely susceptible to cold weather injuries.

It suggests avoiding drinking alcohol as it promotes cold weather injuries and instead having warm fluids.