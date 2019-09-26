War memorial steps blocked off until mid-October

If you're planning to visit the National War Memorial in the coming weeks, prepare for a few obstructions.

Construction fences have gone up near the 81-year-old monument as crews replace the mix of sand and polymer between the surrounding paving stones, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in an email.

Two granite paving stones will also be installed on the monument's east side during the work, spokesperson Charles Drouin wrote.

"Repairs will make the site safer for pedestrian and wheeled traffic by eliminating tripping hazards and restoring its aesthetics," Drouin said.

The construction is expected to wrap up Oct. 17, Drouin said, at which point visitors will once again be able to wander the entirety of the site.