Man dead after being struck in Walmart parking lot

A man in his 80s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who was on foot, was struck in front of the Walmart Supercentre on boulevard de la Gappe around 3 p.m.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Gatineau police.

According to Radio-Canada, the female driver of the vehicle that struck the man was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Gatineau police continue to investigate.