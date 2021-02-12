Man dead after being struck in Walmart parking lot
A man in his 80s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday afternoon.
Gatineau police investigating Thursday afternoon incident
The man, who was on foot, was struck in front of the Walmart Supercentre on boulevard de la Gappe around 3 p.m.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Gatineau police.
According to Radio-Canada, the female driver of the vehicle that struck the man was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock.
Gatineau police continue to investigate.
With files from Radio-Canada