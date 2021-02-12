Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man dead after being struck in Walmart parking lot

A man in his 80s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday afternoon.

Gatineau police investigating Thursday afternoon incident


A man in his 80s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Gatineau, Que. (Radio-Canada )

The man, who was on foot, was struck in front of the Walmart Supercentre on boulevard de la Gappe around 3 p.m. 

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Gatineau police. 

According to Radio-Canada, the female driver of the vehicle that struck the man was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Gatineau police continue to investigate.

With files from Radio-Canada

