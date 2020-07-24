Pack 'la politesse' when visiting Wakefield, pleads mayor

The mayor of La Pêche is pleading with visitors to remember to bring along "la politesse" when packing for a day on the shores of the Gatineau River.

"This isn't Las Vegas," Guillaume Lamoureux, the mayor of the municipality north of Gatineau, told CBC.

He said he felt obliged to address the deficit of common sense witnessed over the last month in order to avoid another wave of visitors this weekend who would treat the municipality like one big campsite.

"You can't act everywhere in La Pêche and Wakefield the way you'd act in a national park," he said.

Lamoureux said he was moved to speak out in part by a recent conversation he had with a 30-year veteran of the MRC Des Collines police force who told the mayor that what he saw last Saturday was unprecedented.

According to the mayor, the officer witnessed public drinking, littering, dangerous driving, illegal parking, trespassing and little regard for water safety, a catalogue of transgressions that Lamoureux characterized as "abusive behaviour."

The mayor said the spike in visits was likely due to a "perfect storm" of conditions: a hot summer, few other opportunities for recreation and diversion, and people wanting to be outside.

"We get it," he said.

From his deck, Rob Scott can watch sunbathers catch rays on the smooth rocks below Wakefield's covered bridge (Stu Mills/CBC)

And it's not that he doesn't welcome visitors, but he'd like them to follow the rules, like parking at the Wakefield Community Centre.

"I can understand that our youth are looking for a fun time, but they have to remember that there is a pandemic going on and they have to do their part."

According to Lamoureux, La Pêche businesses have been mindful about Quebec's COVID-19 guidelines, and so have most of the visitors.

"But everyone's attention right now is focused on the behaviours that are clashing," he said.

A warning sign hanging from his driveway does little to deter trespassers, says Scott. (Stu Mills/CBC)

That is where Rob Scott's attention is, too.

In the 20 years he and his wife have lived in Wakefield, in a house overlooking a popular sunbathing rock at the foot of the town's famous red covered bridge, Scott's seen it all: weddings, funeral services — including the scattering of ashes — naked dancing rituals in the rain, even sex, have all been part of the scenery visible from his deck.

But nothing has compared to the volume of activity he's seen recently.

"It's a whole other level," he said of traffic in the village and on the river this summer … It's a small village trying to cope with a huge need. We're just not prepared."

That's especially true when alcohol is added to the equation, he said. Earlier this month, an intoxicated couple ducked under a barrier across his driveway and pounded loudly on his door.

Agnes Krischel has lived in a house not far from Wakefield's covered bridge for the past 40 years and says traffic in the village is at an all-time high. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Scott said the young woman and her boyfriend told him they "needed a place to talk because they were having a fight and could she use my house?"

Nearby, Agnes Krischel echoed the mayor's sentiment that this summer has seen an explosion in the number of visits, and an equal rise in parking problems — even though the rules are well-marked.

"They ask me and I say 'Turn around, it's right above you,' and they still don't believe me."

Krischel makes a point of staying home on weekends so that she can police Wakefield's parking policy herself.

"There are tons of no parking signs, but they cannot read, they cannot see," she said.