Quebec fines Wakefield store over English-only website

A store in Wakefield, Que., was fined $1,500 because six years ago the province said their website violated Quebec's language laws.

The Office québécois de la langue française announced Wednesday that the Wakefield General Store was accused of not having a website with French content back on April 2, 2013.

The company was officially fined on Jan. 16, 2019.

The Wakefield General Story was fined for not having a French version of their website 6 years ago. (Facebook)

The owners of the store were convicted of an offence under section 52 of the Charter of the French Language, whereby businesses must offer any material to be written in both English and French -- this also includes a website.

The store's website currently has a French version available. The owners of store declined to comment on the matter.