Officials to discuss safety after drowning death near Wakefield covered bridge

Local officials will meet this week to discuss safety measures after a drowning death near the covered bridge in Wakefield, Que.

La Pêche Mayor Guillaume Lamoureux said he will convene police officials and the municipal council to discuss precautions that could be taken to prevent similar tragedies at the popular swimming hole.

"It's a tragic incident. It's upsetting for the community and everyone is touched by something like this," Lamoureux said.

The body of a 25-year-old man who disappeared while swimming with friends was found late Sunday evening by police divers.

Police had been searching the narrow stretch of the Gatineau River for the missing swimmer since 1 p.m. when he went underwater and didn't resurface. Police said initial findings suggest alcohol was not a factor.

The death is the second at the location in the past six years. In 2015, a 24-year-old student drowned after he fell into the river and got swept away by the current. He was unable to swim and was intoxicated at the time.

In 2016, the family that owned the land near the bridge donated it to the municipality. Councillors voted to turn the rocks into a public park, allowing it to crack down on excessive partying at the site by prohibiting alcohol consumption and enforcing a curfew.

"I think they addressed the biggest concern, but there's always room for improvement," said Lamoureux.

While he is open to considering additional safety measures, Lamoureux said he won't support restricting access to the river.

"People should be able to go into a natural setting and enjoy the water," he said.

"We don't want to limit that freedom."

Locals stress personal responsibility, education

Drew Haughton frequents the rocks near the covered bridge. He told CBC he supervises his kids as they play in the water, while teaching them to be comfortable in the current.

"Closing an area like this doesn't solve the problem," he said.

"Eventually someone is going to end up swimming somewhere there's a current, and then they could have an accident because they've never experienced it before."

Pat Dooling has lived in the area for years. He said although what happened Sunday is a tragedy, he recognizes the limits of what the municipality can do to protect people.

"I'm all about safety and I try and exercise that, but people have a certain amount of personal responsibility," he said.

"If they wanted to go swimming, there's lots of other places to go swimming. And people have to go swimming according to their ability."

Lamoureux issued a warning to would-be swimmers who may underestimate the danger.

"Rivers are not your typical lake, your typical beach. They're not as predictable," he said. "Don't hesitate to wear a floating device, a safety vest. These accidents can be avoided very simply."