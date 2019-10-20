Candidates tackle concerns of 2 voters without university degrees

Some voters without post-secondary degrees say they may not vote on election day — not because they don't care about issues like poverty or the job market, but because they feel left out of the political discourse.

Ottawa resident Khaleefa Hamdan and Aryn Grant both chose not to finish university, and spoke to CBC Radio's All In A Day about their feelings leading up to Monday's vote.

Grant works at a hospital and Hamdan works in a group home.

"When you're in university there's a certain access to information that you wouldn't get in a group home setting, for example," said Hamdan.

"Being encouraged [to vote] — and that's the key word, encouragement — greatly affects whether somebody will go out [and vote] or not."

For Grant, she feels many of the election promises by politicians simply are not genuine — or at least may not help in her life. She would like to see more subsidized apprenticeships, but Grant says she doesn't hear that being promised by political leaders.

"I don't know if it's worth my time [to vote]," she said.

After hearing from Grant and Hamdan, All In A Day reached out to the four major federal parties to hear their responses.

Click below to hear what local candidates from the Liberals, Greens and NDP had to say. The Conservatives told All In A Day they were unable to find a local candidate who could make the time this week to appear on their show.

Greg Fergus, Liberal candidate in Hull–Aylmer

Angela Keller-Herzog, Greeen candidate in Ottawa Centre

Angella MacEwan, NDP candidiate in Ottawa West–Nepean