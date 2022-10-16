Here's how to vote Monday in Ottawa's municipal election

Ottawa residents will elect their new mayor, city council and school board trustees on Monday.

Eligible voters can cast a ballot for their preferred candidates at their assigned voting place from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Long-term care and retirement homes may have reduced hours.

Election day is also the last day for voters to return their special mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots must be dropped off at the elections office at 1221 Cyrville Rd. or any client services centre by 4:30 p.m. to be counted.

Advance voting for this year's municipal election saw a marked increase in turnout over 2018 numbers and an expert says overall turnout could be about 20 per cent higher than the city's last election.

CBC has put together this guide on how to vote on Oct. 24.

Am I on the voters' list?

Anyone who is a resident of Ottawa, is a Canadian citizen, is at least 18 years old and is not prohibited from voting by law is eligible to vote.

Ottawa's elections office sent voter notification letters late last month to residents on the voters' list.

The city says residents who didn't receive a letter should use its "Am I on the Voters' List" tool on its website, call 311 or the elections office at 613-580-2660 to find out if they are on the list.

Those who are not on the list can complete an application to "add or amend my information on the voters' list" at their voting place.

Where do I go to vote?

Residents must vote at their assigned voting place in the ward where they live. Electors can find their assigned location using the city's "Where Do I Vote?" tool or on their voter notification letter.

The city says all voting places are fully accessible. Large print ballots, accessible vote tabulators and curbside voting and other tools will be available and Para Transpo customers can book their trip to the polls any time between now and Monday.

Residents who are unable to get to their voting place can appoint a proxy to cast their vote.

Someone fills in a ballot at an advance voting location for the Ottawa city election Oct. 14, 2022. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

What do I need to bring with me?

All voters can present one piece of personal identification to receive a ballot.

Some acceptable forms of identification are:

An Ontario driver's licence.

An Ontario health card.

An Ontario photo card.

A mortgage statement, lease or rental agreement relating to property in Ontario.

An insurance policy or insurance statement.

An income tax assessment notice.

A Statement of Employment Insurance Benefits Paid T4E.

A Statement of Canada Pension Plan Benefits T4A (P).

A Statement of Old Age Security T4A (OAS).

A property tax assessment.

A credit card statement or bank account statement.

Visit the city's website for a full list of acceptable forms of identification.

Residents who cannot present an acceptable piece of identification will have to make a statutory declaration at their voting place.

The city says electors can also bring their voter notification letter to their voting place to speed the process.

More information for voters in Ottawa's 2022 municipal election is available on the city's website.

Mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli, Nour Kadri, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will debate Tuesday evening on a special episode of CBC Ottawa News at 6. The debate will also be livestreamed online and on CBC Gem.

CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning will then host a debate between Brandon Bay, Chiarelli, McKenney and Sutcliffe on Friday starting at 7 a.m.