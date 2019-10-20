Why I'm buzzed — literally — for the election
Voting matters so much to Christian Soza-Cansines that he got a matching haircut
I started growing my hair out a few years ago to try it out. Over time, I wanted some relief from the heat, so I decided to get an undercut — where you keep the lower parts of your head short, and the rest long.
That was when my barber at the time convinced me to get a design patterned in to it. It would last one to two weeks, and I realized it could be a pretty low-risk way of being creative.
The first one I did was actually an electrical schematic (which is a logical representation of the layout of an electric circuit). I thought it would be a cool tie-in to my work, but it didn't come out that great.
But it became the start of a regular thing with my barber, where I'd get a new design bi-monthly, aligned with an event like Christmas, Valentine's Day, etc.
Then came election time, and time to get another cut. I decided I wanted to remind people about the importance of going to vote.
When you see an action, someone doing something about something, it speaks louder than just somebody telling you to do it. And so I thought a picture was even stronger — and it wasn't confrontational either.
A history of apathy
When I was young, I was apathetic about voting. I was a classic suburban kid, growing up in GTA Mississauga. We were all apathetic about politics, including everyone I went to school with.
My father was actually a local politician in Nicaragua before I was born. He told me about the importance of politics in society. But of course, as a teenager, you don't really listen to that. When I first voted, I would vote for parties that weren't expected to win, and I didn't really care about the process.
But then I started travelling a lot, and realized how people elsewhere see this country, and how privileged we are to be able to speak our mind. I met relatives in Nicaragua and it really hit home that voting, and being able to vote, matters.
How many people my age complain about not having their voices heard? But then you see the voting numbers and you realize they're just not voting and taking part in the process they're complaining about.
I voted in the advance poll, and am happy to see advance poll rates are up. There was no line. It was easy to do.
Just do it
It took 30 minutes to get the "vote" hair tattoo done. I couldn't laugh or move — and that's hard, because my barber's funny.
At work, everybody commented on it and started asking me about how to vote. We have new immigrants and young people working at my company, and I actually ended up doing some research to help a few of them find out information on their voting station.
I don't care who you vote for, just vote.
Christian Soza-Cansines is a 30-year-old electrical engineer in Kanata North who has a good relationship with his barber. This interview has been edited for style and clarity.
