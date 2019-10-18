Parties get out the vote in the swing riding of Kanata–Carleton

The team for Kanata–Carleton Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey knows that local voters have swung between Liberals and Conservatives in the recent past.

That's why they're working hard to get the vote out on election day — while volunteers for Karen McCrimmon, McCaffrey's Liberal opponent, are doing the exact same thing.

"This is obviously is going to be a very close riding on election day," said Mark Johnson, McCaffrey's campaign manager. "We're not taking anything for granted. We're working hard every single day."

On the final few days before Monday's vote, volunteers at McCaffrey's campaign office, on the first floor of a high-tech office building in north Kanata, were organizing party literature and calling supporters.

According to Johnson, McCaffrey, a bridal gown designer, and her volunteers have knocked on more than 100,000 doors in the riding.

"We really hear people saying that they're getting by, but they're not getting ahead," said Johnson. "The tax credits for transit ... it's really resonating with people in this area both in Kanata and in the rural parts of the riding."

Mark Johnson is the campaign manager for Justina McCaffrey, the Conservative candidate in Kanata–Carleton. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

Tech workers, farmers, cottagers

This will only be the second election for this newly formed riding. As Kanata and the surrounding area has developed, the riding has changed boundaries and names.

Before McCrimmon won the riding for the Liberals in 2015, it was primarily known as Carleton–Mississippi Mills and was represented by former Conservative cabinet minister Gordon O'Connor.

It now includes the city's tech hub, sprawling suburbs, farmland and cottage communities along the Ottawa River. The distinct needs of these diverse communities means Monday's outcome isn't a foregone conclusion.

That's why, at McCrimmon's office on Hazeldean Road, volunteers were busy Friday preparing for a full weekend of canvassing.

"I like helping out and I really believe in what Karen stands for," said volunteer Naomi Nakamura between phone calls. "Just seeing her with her mud boots on, helping at the flood areas and representing us, I think she's the best candidate out there."

Naomi Nakamura is a volunteer for the Liberal campaign in Kanata-Carleton. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

Greens, NDP also out campaigning

Last time around, the former Canadian Forces member's opponents were all men. Now, they're almost all women.

Like McCrimmon, the Green Party candidate, Dr. Jennifer Purdy, is retired from the Canadian military. Purdy now runs a small medical practice in Kanata.

Among the big issues her volunteers have heard at the door are environmental concerns and the protection of pension plans.

The NDP candidate, Melissa Coenraad, works in a microbiology lab and her team counts affordability, climate change and pharmacare as the primary issues in Kanata–Carleton.

Scott Miller, the People's Party candidate, will also be on the ballot.