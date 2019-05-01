City redirects volunteers to west Ottawa as flood waters rise

The city is asking volunteers to concentrate their efforts Thursday in Ottawa's western end asking them to head there instead of being spread out across the city.

In a statement posted late on Wednesday evening, the city asked all volunteers in the city to head to the Dunrobin Community Centre at 1152 Thomas A. Dolan Parkway.

Volunteers have filled more than 1.5 million sandbags to help battle the rising waters, which are expected to peak in that part of the city Thursday.

The volunteer check-in centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and shuttle buses will transport people into the affected communities.

The city is temporarily closing all of the other volunteer check-in spots, the Cumberland Heritage Museum and the Ron Kolbus Centre.