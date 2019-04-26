2019 floods: How to volunteer

In some places, Ottawa River water levels have already risen above peak levels seen during the devastating floods of May 2017.

Canadian Forces troops are in Ottawa, Gatineau and Clarence-Rockland to assist in the fight against flooding. The city also needs volunteers to help.

Here is what you need to know to volunteer.

The City of Ottawa has extended volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteers can meet at the following locations:

Dunrobin Community Centre, 1151 Thomas A. Dolan Parkway

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd. A shuttle will transport volunteers to the site and back.

Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Dr. in the upper parking lot.

Volunteers are asked not to bring their own equipment, except for the following:

Weather-appropriate clothing that may get dirty, wet or damaged.

Work gloves if you have them, otherwise they can be provided.

Close-toed footwear (ideally steel-toed boots).

Water and snacks. Lunch will be provided.

Sunscreen.

Other information for volunteers: