Skip to Main Content
Fire in ByWard Market intensifying
Ottawa·Updated

Fire in ByWard Market intensifying

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on the roof of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant in the ByWard Market.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area

CBC News ·
Smoke fills the air around the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant. (CBC News)

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on the roof of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant in the ByWard Market.

The fire at 35 William St. was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

By 11:50 a.m., firefighters were being called off the roof and out of the building due to "rapidly deteriorating conditions," according to fire department photographer Scott Stilborn.

The flames were spreading through the roofs of attached buildings.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

York Street is closed to all traffic between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street, and George Street is closed to all traffic between Sussex and Dalhousie.

No other details were immediately available.

More to come.

A fire broke out on the roof of a restaurant in the ByWard Market late Friday morning. (@ByWardMarketBIA/Twitter)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.