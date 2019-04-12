Fire in ByWard Market intensifying

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on the roof of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant in the ByWard Market.

The fire at 35 William St. was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

By 11:50 a.m., firefighters were being called off the roof and out of the building due to "rapidly deteriorating conditions," according to fire department photographer Scott Stilborn.

The flames were spreading through the roofs of attached buildings.

Ottawa Fire on scene on a 2-Alarm fire at 35 William Street in the Byward Market. Fire is extending through the common cockloft to two attached buildings. Crews are being evacuated from the roof and interior due to rapidly deteriorating conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/qKtIruOgAO">pic.twitter.com/qKtIruOgAO</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

York Street is closed to all traffic between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street, and George Street is closed to all traffic between Sussex and Dalhousie.

No other details were immediately available.

Looks like a potentially serious fire developing here in the market at York and William. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/IqDDg902aV">pic.twitter.com/IqDDg902aV</a> —@CLArctos211

Fire on William street in the ByWard Market. Avoid George and York streets until the situation is cleared up and under control <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/fLFCg9ETGU">pic.twitter.com/fLFCg9ETGU</a> —@ByWardMarketBIA

More to come.