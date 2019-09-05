Burnt ByWard Market restaurant won't reopen for 2+ years

The owner of a restaurant gutted by fire in Ottawa's historic ByWard Market says restoration work has only just begun after months of bureaucracy and a long insurance investigation.

Vittoria Trattoria owner Domenic Santaguida had hoped he could reopen by his birthday in May; now he says the most optimistic date is likely December 2021 at the earliest.

"Next week will be five months since the fire happened and we're just starting," he said.

Fire broke out on the roof of 35 William St. on April 12, destroying much of the building and several businesses.

Vittoria Trattoria was undergoing roofing work at the time of the fire, which fire officials later deemed to have been "accidental and preventable."

Santaguida said since the fire, city engineers had to establish whether the heritage building's facade could be preserved.

Then the insurance company only recently released the site to the building owners after a long investigation ruling out other possible causes.

Last week, workers finally began demolishing the interior.

Because of the heritage designation of the building, Santaguida said it's being done by hand, avoiding heavy machinery to protect the facade of the structure.

Domenic Santaguida hoped to reopen Vittoria Trattoria before his fiftieth birthday in May 2020. Now he wants to have it open again by the end of 2021. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

He said the recent tour of the inside of the structure itself had been an emotional experience.

"I was just overwhelmed by how much devastation happened inside," said Santaguida, describing damage by not just fire and water, but by firefighters who smashed and hacked at furniture, walls and ceilings to put the blaze out.

The restaurant — known for its extensive wine collection — is not allowed to keep the few bottles not destroyed in the fire, for fear of contamination.

About 40 people worked at the restaurant at the time of the fire.

Santaguida said while he was able to secure work for some employees at the family's other two Ottawa restaurants, others chose to look for other jobs.

He said he believes all the employees found work after the fire.

Santaguida said he hopes the scaffolding in front of the building can be removed soon and open up the sidewalk on William Street. (CBC)

As for reopening the Byward restaurant, he said the goal is finally in sight.

"We have a long road ahead of us," said Santaguida but he's more optimistic:

"The last few days I think have been better for me mentally, that we can actually see that there's something happening."