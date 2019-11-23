'I was actually scared': Visually impaired LRT users share frustrations

It was another chaotic week for commuters on the LRT, a frustrating challenge for anyone — but especially for people who are visually impaired.

Lorne Neufeldt, who uses a guide dog named Herbie to get around, said his anxiety levels have gone through the roof since Ottawa's Confederation Line started to roll.

While overcrowding on platforms and out-of-service elevators are causing Neufeldt daily stress, he told CBC News that other commuters are also hassling him and Herbie during "scary" interactions at fare gates.

"I've had ... probably five to seven interactions with people where they haven't been very positive at all," said Neufeldt.

'Extreme aggressiveness' at stations

Neufeldt said Herbie will often guide him through the wider, accessible wheelchair gates at LRT stations, and he won't realize that another commuter has tapped their card and paid to come through.

Lorne Neufeldt poses with Herbie, his guide dog. In addition to 'extremely aggressive' interactions at fare gates, Neufeldt also says platform overcrowding and malfunctioning elevators cause him daily stress. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

As soon as they pass through the gates, the other commuter will be frozen out and unable to tap their card again.

"Some of them have been almost borderline extreme aggressiveness, to the point where I was actually scared," Neufeldt said.

"[There was] one guy that was screaming at me, telling me I had to pay for him to go through the gate now because I screwed it up."

OC Transpo driver helps woman and guide dog

Lourdes Rojas is also visually impaired, although she does have some vision.

She said she and her guide dog, Truffle, had a heart-stopping moment outside Parliament station Monday.

Rojas said she became disoriented leaving the station, since she doesn't usually get off at Parliament, and realized she and Truffle were standing in the middle of traffic.

She said she commanded the dog to bring them to safety, but due to construction on Queen Street, there was nowhere for them to go.

"Two, three cars went by and they were very close to me. And then I saw an OC Transpo bus. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is really going to be ugly,'" Rojas told CBC.

"I don't know where I can go — like. I don't know if there is enough room for the car, the bus, myself, my dog."

To Rojas's relief, the bus stopped, and the driver opened the door.

"He said, 'Hey, are you OK?' and I said, 'No, I'm not OK! I'm kind of lost.'"

Lourdes Rojas and her service dog, Truffle, take the LRT daily. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

LRT line overwhelming, says Rojas

Rojas said the driver let her and Truffle board the bus and safely dropped them off at a stop nearby.

"I was ... very, very thankful because he didn't have to. He went above and beyond what he needed to do."

Rojas said she doesn't think enough thought has gone into ensuring the Confederation Line doesn't overwhelm people who are visually impaired.

"At least [it would help] if they could divide the 'in' and 'out' traffic, almost like a street," Rojas said. "This way people go in, and this way people go out. At least you will be going with the flow [that way]."

Lorne Neufeldt, who has low vision and travels with a guide dog named Herbie, says the LRT leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to accessibility. 1:24

OC Transpo open to suggestions

In a statement, Pat Scrimgeour, director of transit customer systems and planning at OC Transpo, said they welcome "all accessibility-related feedback" and encourage riders to share their suggestions.

Scrimgeour said any riders who wish to organize a session with OC Transpo to "get familiar with the train and station layouts" are encouraged to contact the transit agency.

"We recognize that some customers might need extra time to feel comfortable riding the new train and using the stations," he said.