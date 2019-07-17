Virtual farmer's market comes to Ottawa

Ottawa first-ever virtual farmer's market has begun delivering food from local farms straight to people's homes.

Farm to Hand is making it easier for people who cannot access their local farmer's markets to find local, fresh organic food by bringing ordered food right to their doors.

"The difference between us and the farmers market is really just the convenience and the on-demandness," Sean Mallia, the co-founder of the business, told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

"[Often times a] person wants to make the purchase but they don't have the time on Saturdays to go to the farmer's market. Everyone wants to eat local…so when it's easy for them to do it , it just happens."

Farm to Hand is a new digital farmer's market that will bring the food from the farms, right to your door. 6:32

Connecting farmers with people

The online platform allows farmer's to list all their own products, and buyers can have the goods delivered.

"What we really are trying to do is build that connection between farmer and consumer," Mallia said. "When people fill up a cart ... they're not just filling a cart full of food, they're filling a cart full of farmers and farms and their stories."

Mallia said the aim is to connect people to the "vibrant food ecosystem" around them, and to local support farmers.

The virtual market is currently limited to the Ottawa area as a pilot project, but Mallia, 21, said the company is looking to expand.

"[We chose Ottawa because] Ottawa really cares. Ottawa really thinks about local [food] and thinks about sustainability," he said. "It just made sense to come out of Ottawa."