Brockville mourns 'a beautiful soul' lost to domestic violence

Audrey Hopkinson would have turned 34 on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women .

It's also the day the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses publishes its annual femicide list . This year, Hopkinson's name will be on that list.

Hopkinson was a nurse and a mom. She was expecting her third child when she was murdered in her home on April 1 by her partner, who then killed himself, according to Brockville police.

It was less than a month into the pandemic lockdown in Ontario. The week before, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the pandemic could "exacerbate risks of violence for women."

"As distancing measures are put in place and people are encouraged to stay at home, the risk of intimate partner violence is likely to increase," the WHO stated in a report released March 26.

'We were like sisters'

Melissa Adams, a close friend and colleague at the Brockville General Hospital, had met Hopkinson in training, and the two were later on maternity leave at the same time.

"She was a beautiful soul," said Adams. "She was the type of person that would always remember your birthday, any special occasions, and she would always do something special.... We were like sisters."

But Adams said Hopkinson's new partner soon alienated her and other close friends.

Hopkinson, left, and Melissa Adams, right, trained as nurses together and took maternity leave at the same time. (Submitted by Melissa Adams)

Hopkinson lived close to the Leeds and Grenville Interval House in Brockville, but according to Chalene Catchpole, the executive director there, she never sought out the shelter's services.

"So sad and such an awful time with all the messaging around: stay at home, stay at home," said Catchpole.

She said the murder in their small eastern Ontario city had an immediate impact on women who never knew Hopkinson.

"Our phone lines at that point exploded. I had to redeploy some of our staff to come in and assist on the phone, because our staff who were working in the shelter weren't able to keep up," said Catchpole.

'Disturbing trends' in violence

Women's Shelters Canada released its national survey of shelters and transition houses on Wednesday.

The study notes that violence against women (VAW) shelters are working in ever-changing environments due to COVID-19.

Comments received from VAW agencies reveal "disturbing trends in the violence front workers were seeing, including an increase in physical attacks (specifically stabbing, strangulation, and broken bones), forced confinement, sexual violence, emotional and financial abuse, increased human trafficking, and an overall higher frequency of abuse in all forms," according to the study.

Hopkinson, left, and Adams were 'like sisters,' said Adams, right. (Submitted by Melissa Adams)

The report also expresses specific concerns about rural, remote and Indigenous women who are not always able to leave their isolate communities.

"Women report they had trouble leaving their communities and could not get away from partners. This only increased the violence as women were trapped," notes the report.

Rallying cry

Adams said she'll never get over the tragic loss of her friend, but hopes Hopkinson's death can serve as a rallying cry for others. She has this message for other women who are isolated, being controlled or abused by partners.

"Reach for that hope, because there is a hand on the other side waiting to help. That's why they have these crisis hotlines," said Adams.

Colleagues at Brockville General Hospital set up this simple memorial after Hopkinson was killed. (Submitted by Melissa Adams)

The community of colleagues at Brockville General Hospital is also suffering the loss, said Adams.

"She is our guardian angel. We have lanyards now that we wear," she said. "She lives on within our hospital and within each of us.... She was an amazing nurse, an amazing mom, and I was blessed to have her as a friend."