Bank of Canada Museum to showcase life of Viola Desmond
Civil rights icon appears on Canada's new $10 banknote
A new temporary exhibition opening today at the Bank of Canada Museum shows off the country's new vertically-oriented $10 bill and the woman who appears on it.
A Noteworthy Woman features rare artifacts from the life of Viola Desmond, the Nova Scotia woman who refused to give up her seat in the whites-only section of a movie theatre in 1946.
She was dragged out of the theatre, fined $26 and spent a night in jail.
Among the items on display is face powder from the her line of cosmetics and a notebook she used to keep track of beauty product recipes and prices.
It also showcases the posthumously-awarded pardon that Desmond, who died in 1965, was awarded in 2010.
The exhibition runs until next May.
Visitors will be able to exchange their old $10 bills for the vertical banknotes on Saturday and Sunday.
The notes officially entered circulation earlier this month.