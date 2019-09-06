Giant donation spurs vinyl record clearance sale fundraiser

Calling all music lovers: thousands of vinyl records will be on sale for one day only this Saturday in Nepean.

Back in April, retired Ottawa civil servant Yves Pigeon decided to give away his vast trove to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library, who will be selling them off to raise money for the library network.

"The whole intent is the man loved music, he loved music," said Penelope Gould, vice-president of operations for the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library to CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"His collections are unbelievable."

Over the years, Pigeon accumulated a vinyl collection that, at its peak, topped 12,000 albums.

During his days working for the federal government, Pigeon would travel across the country, stopping in at local record stores nearly everywhere he went.

Yves Pigeon, 85, is donating thousands of his old vinyl records to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Friends of Ottawa Public Library sorted through the vinyl throughout the summer.

"There are a lot of records that we don't know about that could be hidden gems," Gould said.

"It's a dream, anybody starting out with a collection should definitely come."

Penelope Gould with Friends of the Ottawa Public Library, who has sorted through thousands of vinyl records, says there could be a lot of hidden gems being sold Saturday. (Hallie Cotman/CBC)

A minimum of eight thousand records will be on sale in more than 150 bins, she said. None of them will be more than $25 and many will cost a dollar.

The cash-only sale runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the James Bartleman Archives on Tallwood Drive, near Algonquin College.

A silent auction will also be held featuring rare and collectible records.