Ottawa doctor convicted of sexual assault in 2018 gets full parole

An Ottawa doctor convicted of sexual assault and voyeurism in 2018 has been granted full parole, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

Vincent Nadon was arrested in January 2018 for secretly recording dozens of his patients over nearly 30 years. He had been practising family medicine at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario stripped Nadon of his medical licence in 2020, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to 14 sexual assault and voyeurism charges.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, less one year for time he's already served, but on Tuesday the Parole Board of Canada decided to grant Nadon full parole — less than three years after he pleaded guilty.

Nadon had been granted day parole for six months in January. Full parole — granted after seven years or when a third of one's sentence is served (whichever is less) — allows the offender to serve a part of their sentence in the community under supervision and conditions.

As part of his conditions, Nadon is banned from having any direct or indirect contact with his victims unless communication is necessary for legal proceedings.

"Victim impact statements describe the betrayal, humiliation and violation [the women] felt and the impact your actions had on their health. The judge noted the serious breach of trust against vulnerable women and the violation of their privacy, confidentiality and dignity," reads the parole decision, addressed to Nadon.

Finished sex offender programs, found new job

The decision goes on to say Nadon's levels of accountability, motivation and the potential to reintegrate into society were rated high. It notes last October Nadon underwent a psychological assessment where the expert concluded he had a "moderate risk of sexual recidivism."

Throughout his incarceration, Nadon did not breach any disciplinary rules and completed his sex offender preparatory and maintenance programs, the parole board states. He also held a job as a private tutor and office manager in a literature group within the prison.

This March during his day parole, Nadon found a job in the real estate sector and began training to become a translator, notes the decision.

"Your stakeholders mention that you took advantage of your transitional stay to bring stability to certain spheres of your life," reads the decision. "You have been able to rebuild a positive social circle and solidify your relationships."

The parole board says given the nature of his crime, Nadon's victims have a "right to peace and quiet and should not be afraid to cross paths" with him again.

"Today, you say that you no longer feel the inner emptiness or the feeling of abandonment that led you to commit the criminal acts for which you were convicted. You say you are able to ask for the help you need while not building up negative emotions," continues the decision.

"Your remorse seems to be sincere and you feel shame and guilt in the face of the crimes committed."