New life coming to the oldest mall in the Outaouais

Gatineau's Village Place Cartier shopping centre and parking lot will get a breath of new life in the coming years.

Real-estate developer Brigil purchased the lot and plans to revitalize it, the company announced Tuesday.

Village Place Cartier was the first shopping centre in the Outaouais area, established in 1965 on Saint-Joseph Boulevard near Saint-Raymond Boulevard.

In recent years the mall has seen a slump in retail sales, and some of its businesses have closed their doors.

Redevelopment work could start in early spring and would hopefully be done by July 2020, Brigil president Gilles Desjardins said in an interview in French Tuesday.

Brigil president Gilles Desjardins said he is open to including social housing in the Village Place Cartier redevelopment project. (Radio-Canada)

'Already working on plans'

"We just bought it last Friday, so the architects, the planners, the professional team are already working on plans," Desjardins said.

"I think it's been 10 years the region has waited for the centre to be renovated. As soon as we get our renovation permits, we will start."

So far the plan include condos, social housing, restaurants, a hotel and a seniors' residence, Desjardins added.

Sheila Laplante, an optometrist at Village Place Cartier, said she's been waiting for this kind of announcement.

"Our customers need this, so we're very happy," she said in French.

'Fits very well'

Louise Boudrias, the city councillor for Parc-de-la-Montagne–Saint-Raymond, said she's also pleased with the news.

"This is a project that fits very well with the revitalization of Saint-Joseph," she said in French, adding that she plans to consult with the public and the area's current tenants.

François Roy, a co-ordinator of the community organization Logemen'Occupe, said he wants affordable housing to be mandatory in all real-estate projects. (Radio-Canada)

Brigil's willingness to include affordable housing in the project is "interesting," according to François Roy, a co-ordinator for the community housing advocacy group Logemen'Occupe.

"It makes it possible to have a [social] mix and to revitalize a sector that needs it, so for us it's good news," Roy said in French.

However, he said his group continues to ask the City of Gatineau to create a policy that makes social housing mandatory for real-estate projects.