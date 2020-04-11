Another long-term-care centre added to list of active outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Villa Marconi on Baseline Road.

The long-term care facility was added to the public health authority's list of active outbreaks at institutions across Ottawa as of Friday afternoon.

OPH hasn't provided information about how many people have contracted the virus or whether cases were detected among staff or residents.

The health authority declares and outbreak when there are as few as one case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility, retirement home or hospital.

No one from Villa Marconi was immediately available for comment.

More to come.