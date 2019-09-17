Vigil today to mark 1 year since Westboro bus crash

A solemn vigil will be held this afternoon to mark one year since three people died and at least 23 were injured in an OC Transpo bus crash at Westboro station.

The vigil will get underway at 3:30 p.m. on the westbound platform, near where the bus struck the station's overhang on Jan. 11, 2019, during the afternoon commute home.

There will be a moment of silence on the platform at 3:50 p.m., almost the precise time the crash occurred.

"It's just something we're doing to show our respect and condolences involved," said Gary Ludington, chair of the Westboro Community Association.

Survivors, family members invited

Ludington said the vigil will provide the opportunity for gatherers to say a few words about the "devastating" crash.

Survivors and their family members have been invited, he said, as has Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley, who chairs the city's transit commission and whose ward was home to many of the passengers.

The community association held a similar vigil last winter, shortly after the crash, Ludington added.

'[We] felt we should be doing something again to mark the anniversary. Because it was quite a momentous event, I guess, in our history."