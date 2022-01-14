Scenes from the fatal Merivale Road explosion and fire

It was so forceful that one witness thought it was an earthquake.
On Thursday, an explosion and fire decimated Eastway Tank Pump and Meter Ltd., a tanker truck manufacturer on Merivale Road in south Ottawa.
Ottawa police have since confirmed one man is dead and five other people are missing. They, too, are presumed dead.
Here are some of the images captured by witnesses and journalists in the wake of the disaster.
Ottawa firefighters said they were battling a three-alarm fire on Merivale Road in Nepean Thursday afternoon. 0:28 Renée Burwell says she saw a tower of smoke after leaving a nearby Canadian Tire store. 0:43
Firefighters spent most of Thursday afternoon trying to extinguish the blaze.
It was brought under control shortly before 6 p.m., more than four hours after the first loud booms were heard.
On Friday morning, police officially confirmed at least one person had died in the explosion.
Numerous agencies are now taking part in the investigation, including the provincial fire marshal's office, the coroner's office, and Ontario's Ministry of Labour.
Ottawa police Insp. Frank D'Aoust said one man has died and another five people are missing and presumed dead after the Thursday afternoon explosion and fire at a business on Merivale Road. 0:53