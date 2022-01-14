Scenes from the fatal Merivale Road explosion and fire

It was so forceful that one witness thought it was an earthquake.

On Thursday, an explosion and fire decimated Eastway Tank Pump and Meter Ltd., a tanker truck manufacturer on Merivale Road in south Ottawa.

Ottawa police have since confirmed one man is dead and five other people are missing. They, too, are presumed dead.

Here are some of the images captured by witnesses and journalists in the wake of the disaster.

One witness captured this image of smoke rising in the distance not long after the explosion rocked the tanker truck manufacturer. (Submitted)

Video shows column of smoke from Merivale Road explosion, fire Duration 0:28 Ottawa firefighters said they were battling a three-alarm fire on Merivale Road in Nepean Thursday afternoon. 0:28

Witness describes scene near Merivale Road fire Duration 0:43 Renée Burwell says she saw a tower of smoke after leaving a nearby Canadian Tire store. 0:43

Firefighters spent most of Thursday afternoon trying to extinguish the blaze.

It was brought under control shortly before 6 p.m., more than four hours after the first loud booms were heard.

Ottawa Fire Services said the blaze was finally brought under control at 5:48 p.m., although crews remained on scene to watch for flare-ups. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

Merivale Road was blocked off following the explosion, in part because so much equipment was needed to fight the fire. It reopened Thursday evening. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

On Friday morning, police officially confirmed at least one person had died in the explosion.

Numerous agencies are now taking part in the investigation, including the provincial fire marshal's office, the coroner's office, and Ontario's Ministry of Labour.

One dead, five missing in Merivale Road fire, police say Duration 0:53 Ottawa police Insp. Frank D'Aoust said one man has died and another five people are missing and presumed dead after the Thursday afternoon explosion and fire at a business on Merivale Road. 0:53

A police cruiser is shown at the entrance to Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd. on Friday. Ottawa police say their arson unit is leading the investigation, although the cause of the explosion remains unclear. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Firefighters are shown at the scene on Friday. Acting Ottawa fire Chief Paul Hutt says a regional distress line is taking calls for those who need it. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Chris Lawson with the Office of the Fire Marshal speaks to reporters on Friday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)