Book club takes it up a notch by actually connecting with authors

Trying to get inside an author's head is a common goal for many book clubs.

But for members of one Ottawa group, that didn't go far enough, so they decided to connect directly with authors through video chat.

"You can go to many things [like book signings] and meet authors, but that's in a bigger capacity. It's nice when you can ask the author a specific question," said Nadia Amimi, this particular book club's organizer.

Like many of its members, she's a high school teacher. She said it was her thirst for knowledge that inspired her to first reach out to authors.

"The teacher part of me always wants more in terms of the education component of things. So I just thought, what did I have to lose?"

'Like meeting a rock star'

In 2012, Amimi started reaching out to a few authors but struggled to get a response. Finally, author Anne Fortier not only replied to Amimi, but agreed to a video chat with the group.

"The nerdy side of me was just so excited because you actually get to meet someone, because you get a different perspective about the book when you actually know where the character development came from," Amimi said.

Of the 45 books Amimi estimates they've read so far, the group has been able to speak to five or six authors.

"I try at least twice a year to reach out to an author. We've been able to meet, I would say, at least one author a year."

Amimi takes her turn asking Paul a question about her book, Another Woman's Husband. The computer is passed around to each member of the club for their turn. (Darren Major/CBC)

"It makes it really exciting — it brings the book to life," said Sherri Ramsay, another member of the club.

International bestselling authors such as Gill Paul, Jane Johnson and Helen Simonson are among those Amini's club has spoke to.

But her absolute personal favourite was Nadia Hashimi, author of The Pearl That Broke Its Shell.

"I actually told her I likened it to meeting Jennifer Lawrence. To me, she was like a rock star or a movie star."

Another lens

Beyond the fandemonium, speaking with authors adds another layer to the club's discussions. The group speaks with them for about 15 to 30 minutes — enough time for each member to ask a question. They then sit down and have their own discussion.

"It offers another lens," Ramsay said. "[Talking with the author] may change some of the questions and how we talk about it with each other."

After speaking with Simonson about Major Pettigrew's Last Stand, Amimi completely reversed her opinion on the book.

"I absolutely did not like this book at all," she said. "After getting the author's perspective, I was actually like, 'Hey! You know what? I kind of like the book.'"

The group has had a few members come and go, but Amimi said it's largely been the same members from the beginning.

The shared experience of speaking with the authors brings the group closer together, Ramsay said.

"That's what makes this book club a little bit extra special, in addition to the incredible women."