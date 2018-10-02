Victoria Island to close for contamination cleanup

A multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to clean up contaminated soil on Victoria Island is getting underway.

The island in the Ottawa River, considered a sacred site by Indigenous groups, will eventually be closed to visitors as part of the environmental remediation plan, according to a release from the National Capital Commission (NCC).

Progressive closures will be introduced each month:

October: Fencing installed along Portage Bridge, no public access from the bridge.

November: Fencing placed across Middle Street, east side of island closed.

December: Fencing placed at Chaudières entrance, entire island closed.

The closure comes after soil samples taken from the island found elevated levels of contamination.

The discovery required immediate attention in order to "ensure the long-term safety of both human health and the environment," according to the NCC.

The project will take seven years and cost an estimated $13 million.

An NCC spokesperson told Radio-Canada officials have met with tenants and Indigenous groups to make them aware of the timeline, and will work with those groups to support them throughout the project.

Dating back to the 1800s, Victoria Island has at various times been a base for industrial, commercial and residential activity.

The work is expected to be done in two phases and will continue until 2025.