Victim ID'd in fatal Renfrew shooting

Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard Friday night and was later pronounced dead in hospital. No arrests have been made, OPP say.

A police cruiser is parked in front of a house on a rainy day.
Ontario Provincial Police say they still haven't made an arrest in the fatal May 19 shooting of 41-year-old Jonathan Logan in the town of Renfrew, Ont. (Gabriel Le Marquand Perreault/Radio-Canada)

Police have identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont.

Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled before police could get to the scene, and as of Monday afternoon was still not in custody, OPP said.

OPP say they still believe the shooting was targeted.

Several neighbours told CBC after the shooting that the home has a checkered past, with one describing it as a "problem house" and another as a "frequent drug area."

Renfrew is approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

