Victim in fatal Renfrew shooting arrested just days prior

The man who was shot and killed in Renfrew over the Victoria Day long weekend had a turbulent last few months of his life, court records show.

Jonathan Logan, 41, was killed in a "targeted" shooting on May 19, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Before that, Renfrew court documents viewed by CBC News show Logan was arrested three times over the course of April and May.

On April 9, Logan was charged with theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing a black 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

He was also charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and another count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Logan was arrested that same day, before being released on bail.

Less than two weeks later, Logan was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing drugs: one for allegedly having fentanyl, and the other for cocaine. Logan was also charged for failing to comply with a release order.

Finally, just two days before his death, Logan was charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for allegedly having pepper spray without a licence.

He was also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Additionally, Logan was charged with unlawfully possessing drugs for allegedly carrying methamphetamine. He was arrested and then released on bail.

None of the charges against Logan had been in proven in court.

Family 'devastated'

OPP at the scene on Vimy Boulevard in Renfrew the night of May 19. (Submitted by Marianne Moseley)

OPP said in a previous press release that police officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found Logan had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled before officers got there, OPP said.

In the days after the shooting, a neighbour told CBC that the home police were called to was a "problem house." Another referred to it as a "frequent drug area."

Logan's family could not reached for comment.

In an online obituary, the family says they are devastated by his death and that he was "much loved."

The obituary says any donations to Ontario Addiction Treatment Centres in his memory will be "gratefully acknowledged by the family."

OPP spokesperson Erin Cranton said Tuesday that the investigation into the fatal shooting is still ongoing, but did not say whether any suspects have been taken into custody.