Victim of abuse demands answers at OCDSB board meeting

A man who was abused by his high school music teacher in 1991 stood up and demanded answers at a public meeting of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board last night.

Marc Leach, a victim of former Ottawa music teacher Bob Clarke, told board trustees on Tuesday evening he knows they were not personally responsible for his abuse decades ago, but he worries the board is "hiding things".

Leach also asked the board to remove the photos of his abuser that still hang in the hallways at Sir Robert Borden High School, where he also taught.

A CBC investigation found that at least five people went to school administrators over the years to complain about Clarke, but he was allowed to keep teaching and abusing students.

Bob Clarke pleaded guilty to eight sex-related crimes involving eight students, including Leach, in March 2018.

He is now in federal prison.

"All we want is the truth and we don't want the truth being hidden," said Leach.

Earlier in the meeting, the board's director of education extended a "heartfelt apology" in an open letter that was posted on its website on Monday.

"The school district recognizes that nothing can be said or done to make up for the trauma and emotional suffering experienced by victims," said Jennifer Adams.

"One thing that can be said with certainty is that abuse should never happen."

The director also mentioned new policies, training and standards of conduct that now exist for teachers and staff in the board.

The board's open letter notes that due to publication bans, ongoing legal action and privacy regulations, it regrets it cannot fully respond to the details of all the issues raised in the CBC reports.

Reassurance from Bell principal

Bell High School principal Steve Collins sent a letter to parents on Monday in response to the "very troubling incidents related to Bell High School in recent media reports."

He said he was disheartened to read about experiences reported by former students.

"On behalf of this school community, I extend our deepest apologies to anyone who was abused or victimized while a student at this school," wrote Collins.

"I want to reassure you that there are many practices in place to prevent this kind of incident from happening today."