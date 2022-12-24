Via Rail trains going from Toronto to Ottawa as well as Ottawa to Montreal will return to service Tuesday following the closure of a stretch of track on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as much of Canada was dealing with a major storm.

The rail company said trips between Toronto and Montreal would run on a "modified schedule," which will be available on its website and "communicated to impacted customers as soon as possible."

Via Rail cancellations add to Christmas travel problems: More travellers were stranded over Christmas weekend when Via Rail had to cancel service along the Toronto to Montreal corridor. Meanwhile, airports are still dealing with backlogs from delays and cancellations earlier in the week.

On Saturday evening, Via cancelled all Sunday trips along that corridor. All Monday trips were cancelled the following evening. Both cancellations were attributed to a CN train derailment Saturday near Grafton, Ont.

Around midday Saturday, Via cancelled various Christmas Eve routes as well after passengers aboard trains that departed Friday night had become trapped for hours between stations.

Via also reported Saturday that another nine trains had become "immobilized" en route, causing significant delays.

CBC News heard from passengers who were either stranded on trains or had finally arrived at their destinations after major slowdowns — in some cases nearly a full day after their scheduled arrival.

Passengers described cramped conditions, out-of-service bathrooms and a lack of food and water.